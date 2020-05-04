American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Tower by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $235.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.34. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

