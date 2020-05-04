AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.81

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

