Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.70 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AP opened at $3.31 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

