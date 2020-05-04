Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,187. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

