Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 32.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 121,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 38.2% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $7.95. 172,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

