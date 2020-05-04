Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.65. 78,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $6,649,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $217,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $608,158.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,191 shares of company stock worth $1,273,546. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Appian by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 67,126.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

