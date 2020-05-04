ARC Resources (AETUF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.69 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $4.13 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

