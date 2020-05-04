Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

