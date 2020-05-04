Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $12.39 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

