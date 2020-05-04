Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,785 shares of company stock worth $25,326,329. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

