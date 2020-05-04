Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.