AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

