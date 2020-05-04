AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $4,729,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $7,034,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

