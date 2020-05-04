Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Cut to $15.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of BCSF opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,202.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at $817,805.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

