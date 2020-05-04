BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 684 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

