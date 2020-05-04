BancorpSouth Bank Acquires New Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Centene by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,904,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.83. 114,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,263 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

