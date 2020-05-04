BancorpSouth Bank Buys 355 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after acquiring an additional 834,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

