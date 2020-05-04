BancorpSouth Bank Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

