BancorpSouth Bank Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

