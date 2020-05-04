BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

SMFG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 15,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,689. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

