BancorpSouth Bank Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.23. 17,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,013. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.