BancorpSouth Bank Has $247,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

