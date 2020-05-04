BancorpSouth Bank Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 1,221,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

