BancorpSouth Bank Sells 648 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. 82,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

