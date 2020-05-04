BancorpSouth Bank Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $4,413,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.10. 30,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

