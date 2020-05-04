Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 335,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.58. 4,757,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,325,232. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

