Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,305.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,189.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,403 shares of company stock valued at $119,179,685 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

