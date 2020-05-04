Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $227.55 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $261.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.