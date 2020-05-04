Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,816 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.