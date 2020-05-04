Barclays Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $70.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

