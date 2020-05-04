Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,011 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $44,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,378,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,376 shares of company stock worth $5,821,612. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

NYSE:NOC opened at $328.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

