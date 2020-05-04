Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,079,308 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2,763.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,308 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $56,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 430,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,592 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $50.70 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

