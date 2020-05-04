Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 203,913 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 203,913 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Facebook worth $557,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $201.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

