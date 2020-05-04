Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 976,833 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,833 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $161,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

