Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 105,716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 60,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

