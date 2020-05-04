Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,968 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 117,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 501.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 536,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 447,104 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.