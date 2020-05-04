Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $69,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

AMGN opened at $230.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

