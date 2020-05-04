Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 178,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $34.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

