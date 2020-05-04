Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 23,865 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,865 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $158.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

