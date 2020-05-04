Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

