Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 706 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

