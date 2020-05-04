Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $435.48

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $435.48 and last traded at $435.48, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $435.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.49 and a 200-day moving average of $364.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

