Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.10 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $105.73 million and $9.10 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00006475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Indodax and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000476 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Coinnest, CoinBene, Crex24, Indodax, Bithumb, BigONE, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

