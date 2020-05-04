Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $9.62 or 0.00109881 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, C2CX and Huobi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $168.51 million and $44.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00498564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00064269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, Bitinka, Bitsane, Binance, C2CX, Bittrex, OKEx, Kucoin, Koineks, Ovis, Bithumb, BitMarket, Bitlish, HitBTC, DSX, Zebpay, Huobi, Exrates, Coinnest, Korbit, Braziliex, BitFlip, Coinone, BitBay, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, Exmo, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z, Graviex, Negocie Coins, TDAX, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Indodax, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

