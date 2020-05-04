BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Tops $63.76 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $63.76 million and $99.04 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.02310043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00191090 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

