Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $57.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.80 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.