Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAY. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

