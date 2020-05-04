Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,403 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

