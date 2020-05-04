Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE:EMN opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

