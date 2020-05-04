Brink’s (BCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.30-4.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615 in the last three months. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

